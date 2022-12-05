NFL Transactions: Monday 12/5

49ers
- 49ers signed QB Josh Johnson off of the Broncos’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals waived P Kevin Huber. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated S Logan Ryan from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived S Nolan Turner.
- Buccaneers elevated CB Anthony Chesley and LB Ulysees Gilbert to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OT Eric Fisher. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed OT Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived QB Baker Mayfield. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed DB Quandre Mosely to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR DeSean Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed QB Brett Hundley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released LB Devon Kennard from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived WR Binjimen Victor.
Saints
- Saints signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their active roster.
- Saints waived WR Kevin White. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated WR Kirk Merritt and TE Lucas Krull to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans signed DE Tarell Basham. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed WR Cody Hollister on injured reserve.
