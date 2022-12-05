NFL Transactions: Monday 12/5

49ers

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

Dolphins

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed DB Quandre Mosely to their practice squad. 

Ravens

Saints

Titans

