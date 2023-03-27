NFL Transactions: Monday 3/27

49ers
- 49ers signed OL Matt Pryor. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed CB Sidney Jones. (NFLTR)
- Bengals re-signed WR Trent Taylor. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed S Taylor Rapp. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns Expected To Sign G Wes Martin. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB Krys Barnes. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed DT Phil Hoskins. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts Re-Sign DE Khalid Kareem. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DE Joe Gaziano. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DL Michael Dogbe & Henry Mondeaux. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers re-signed LB Eric Wilson. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams re-sigedn DL Marquise Copeland. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed LB Bobby Wagner. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed TE Zach Gentry. (NFLTR)
