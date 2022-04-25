NFL Transactions: Monday 4/25

49ers
- 49ers picked up DE Nick Bosa’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
- 49ers re-signed RFA LB Azeez Al-Shaair. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed OT Julie’n Davenport. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DL Deadrin Senat. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles re-signed RFA G Nate Herbig. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots traded a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Texans for 2022 sixth- and seventh-round picks. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks withdrew exclusive rights tender to S Nigel Warrior. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed S Terrell Edmunds. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived LB Ron’Dell Carter. (NFLTR)
