NFL Transactions: Monday 4/25

By
Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Buccaneers

Eagles

Patriots

  • Patriots traded a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Texans for 2022 sixth- and seventh-round picks. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans waived LB Ron’Dell Carter. (NFLTR)

