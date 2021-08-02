NFL Transactions: Monday 8/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals activate DE Cam Sample from the PUP list.

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

  • Lions signed C Evan Boehm. (NFLTR)
  • Lions activated G Evan Heim from the COVID-19 list.  

Packers

  • Packers activated RB Patrick Taylor from the PUP list. 

Panthers

  • Panthers signed LB Jonathan Celestin. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings placed WR Bisi Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed WR Myron Mitchell on the COVID-19 list.
  • Vikings signed QB Case Cookus. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings claimed QB Danny Etling off waivers from the Seahawks. (NFLTR)

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply