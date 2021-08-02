NFL Transactions: Monday 8/2

Bears
- Bears activated WR Dazz Newsome from the PUP list.
Bengals
- Bengals activate DE Cam Sample from the PUP list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated DB Chris Wilcox from the PUP list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Chris Finke from injured reserve.
- Chiefs activated DB Armani Watts from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activate CB T.J. Carrie from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed TE Gabe Holmes. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed TEs Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson.
- Dolphins activated WR DeVante Parker from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphin placed WR Preston Williams on the COVID-19 list.
- Dolphins released OL D.J. Fluker with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed RB Alfred Morris. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated C Jonotthan Harrison from the PUP list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated WR Jamal Agnew from the NFI list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed QB C.J. Beathard and S Jarrod Wilson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed C Evan Boehm. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated G Evan Heim from the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers activated RB Patrick Taylor from the PUP list.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Jonathan Celestin. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders released RB Darius Jackson.
- Raiders activated RB Jalen Richard from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed LB James Onwualu on the retired list.
Ravens
- Ravens signed OLB Justin Houston. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed CBs Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell. (NFLTR)
-
Saints signed G J.R. Sweezy. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived DT Lorenzo Neal and CB Lawrence Woods.
- Saints placed TE Dylan Soehner on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans waived LB Nate Hall. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated DL Demarcus Walker from the non-football injury list.
- Texans signed LS Mitchell Fraboni and G Danny Isidora.
Titans
- Titans activated CB Caleb Farley, OT Ty Sambrailo and RB Jeremy McNichols from injured lists. (NFLTR)
- Titans released OT Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings placed WR Bisi Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed WR Myron Mitchell on the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings signed QB Case Cookus. (NFLTR)
- Vikings claimed QB Danny Etling off waivers from the Seahawks. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington waived OL Ross Reynolds. (NFLTR)
