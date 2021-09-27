NFL Transactions: Monday 9/27

Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated TE Jeremy Sprinkle, DT Justin Hamilton and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated OL Sua Opeta to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DB Jarren Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Panthers traded TE Dan Arnold to the Jaguars for CB C.J. Henderson. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed WR Tim Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars designated WR Tavon Austin to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released WR Phillip Dorsett from their practice squad.
- Jaguars signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers traded TE Dan Arnold to the Jaguars for CB C.J. Henderson. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed CB Rashaan Melvin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed G Mike Horton to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders waived RB Trey Ragas. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed LB Daelin Hayes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released WR Devin Gray from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans designated K Ka’imi Fairbairn and DB A.J. Moore to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
