NFL Transactions: Monday 9/27

By
Nate Bouda
Cowboys

Eagles

  • Eagles elevated OL Sua Opeta to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

  • Lions signed WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Lions released LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards from their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Panthers traded TE Dan Arnold to the Jaguars for CB C.J. Henderson. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed CB Rashaan Melvin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed G Mike Horton to their practice squad.

Raiders

  • Raiders waived RB Trey Ragas. (NFLTR)

Ravens

  • Ravens placed LB Daelin Hayes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens released WR Devin Gray from their practice squad. 

Texans

