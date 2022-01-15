NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/15

49ers
- 49ers elevated DB Darqueze Dennard and LB Mark Nzeocha to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated LB Lavonte David and RB Giovani Bernard from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived CB Rashard Robinson and WR Justin Watson.
- Buccaneers elevated RB Kenjon Barner and TE Codey McElroy to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated RB Darwin Thompson and WR Daurice Fountain to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated S Darian Thompson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed TE Richard Rodgers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles elevated G/T Kayode Awosika, WR KeeSean Johnson and DE Cameron Malveaux to their active roster.
- Eagles placed DT Marlon Tuipulotu on the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Darius Bradwell to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived P Corliss Waitman.
