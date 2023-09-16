NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/16

49ers
- 49ers placed CB Samuel Womack III on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated CB Tre Swilling to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears elevated OT Aviante Collins to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos placed TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated RB Dwayne Washington to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated DL Pat O’Connor and LB J.J. Russell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DL L.J. Collier on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed S Andre Chachere to their active roster.
- Cardinals elevated DL Eric Banks and CB Quavian White to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated S Dean Marlowe and DE Brevin Allen to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated DT Chris Jones from the exempt list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated RB La’Mical Perine and DT Matt Dickerson to their active roster.
- Chiefs waived CB Darius Rush.
Colts
- Colts elevated WR Juwann Winfree and OL Arlington Hambright to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated DB C.J. Goodwin and OL Brock Hoffman. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DL Da’Shawn Hand to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived S Verone McKinley.
- Dolphins elevated DL Chase Winovich and LB Cameron Goode to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated RB Godwin Igwebuike and ILB Andre Smith Jr. to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants elevated LB Oshane Ximines and RB Taiwan Jones to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed CB Gregory Junior on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets elevated QB Tim Boyle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets released WR Irv Charles.
- Jets signed K Austin Seibert to their practice squad.
- Jets elevated K Austin Siebert and LB Sam Eguaveon to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions placed Josh Paschal and Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed Chase Lucas to their active roster.
- Lions elevated Kayode Awosika to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers elevated S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated WR Jalen Reagor and LB Calvin Munson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated DE Isaac Rochell.
- Raiders released DE Jordan Willis from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated RB Melvin Gordon and C Sam Mustipher to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated CB Artie Burns and LB Jon Rhattigan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released DE Derek Rivers. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated DB DeAndre Houston-Carson and OT Austin Deculus to their active roster.
- Texans signed OL Michael Deiter to their active roster.
Titans
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!