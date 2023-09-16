NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers placed CB Samuel Womack III on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals elevated CB Tre Swilling to their active roster.

Bears

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets elevated QB Tim Boyle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Jets released WR Irv Charles.
  • Jets signed K Austin Seibert to their practice squad.
  • Jets elevated K Austin Siebert and LB Sam Eguaveon to their active roster. 

Lions

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

  • Titans elevated DT Kyle Peko and CB Eric Garror to their active roster. (NFLTR)

