NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/18

49ers
- 49ers placed LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears placed OT Larry Borom on injured reserve.
- Bears elevated DL Margus Hunt and OL Alex Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated S Sean Davis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated OL Austin Schlottmann and RB Damarea Crockett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed LB Elijah Lee to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated CB Antonio Hamilton and S Chris Banjo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers elevated DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated WR DeMichael Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated TE Jeremy Sprinkle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated CB Jamal Perry to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed DE Josh Sweat to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets elevated LB Del’Shawn Phillips and S Adrian Colbert to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated CB Rashaan Melvin and C Sam Tecklenburg to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed QB Brian Hoyer and OLB Tashawn Bower to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated K Nick Folk to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve Saturday. (NFLTR)
- Raiders elevated Trey Ragas and Lester Cotton to their active roster.
- Raiders signed LB Marquel Lee to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated LB Micah Kiser and LB Justin Lawler to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated OT Andre Smith and CB Kevon Seymour to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis to their active roster.
- Saints elevated DE Jalyn Holmes and C Austin Reiter to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated DL Robert Nkemdiche to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
Titans
- Titans elevated TE Tommy Hudson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated QB Sean Mannion and DN Myles Dorn to their active roster.
- Vikings waived TE Brandon Dillon.
- Vikings signed RB Ameer Abdullah to their active roster. (NFLTR)
