NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers placed LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

  • Colts elevated WR DeMichael Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Jaguars

Jets

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans elevated K Joey Slye and TE Anthony Auclair to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans elevated TE Tommy Hudson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Vikings

