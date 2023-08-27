NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/27

49ers
- 49ers waived CB Nate Brooks, DL La’Darius Hamilton, DL Breeland Speaks, LB Kyahva Tezino and DL Spencer Waege. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills released DT Cortez Broughton, WR Isaiah Coulter, S Jared Mayden, T Garrett McGhin, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Jace Sternberger and LB DaShaun White. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived WR Kendall Hinton, WR J.J. Koski, CB Delonte Hood and WR Nick Williams. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released OT Isaiah Prince.
Browns
- Browns activated WR Marquise Goodwin from the non-football injury. (NFLTR)
- Patriots traded RB Pierre Strong to the Browns for OL Tyrone Wheatley. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived CB Caleb Biggers, LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall, TE Thomas Greaney, CB Gavin Heslop, T Derrick Kelly II, S Nate Meadors, WR Anthony Schwartz (injured) and WR Jalen Wayne.
- Browns released G Colby Gossett and RB Jordan Wilkins.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed C Ryan Jensen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived LB Ulysees Gilbert and LB Hamilcar Rashed.
- Buccaneers waived CB Don Gardner with an injury settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers released LB Carlo Kemp, CB Cam Brown and OT Matt Kaskey (Injured).
Colts
- Colts released RB Kenyan Drake and S Teez Tabor. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, G Emil Ekiyor, TE Nick Eubanks, K Lucas Havrisik, TE Michael Jacobson and T Matthew Vanderslice.
Eagles
- Eagles released DE Quinton Bell, QB Ian Book, RB Kennedy Brooks, DT Robert Cooper, WR Jadon Haselwood, TE/QB Tyree Jackson, WR/DB Johnny King, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, OL Tyrese Robinson, NT/DT Olive Sagapolu, LB Caleb Saunders, WR Freddie Swain and DT Marvin Wilson. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived DT Kevin Atkins, DB Darren Evans, NT Donovan Jeter, WR Collin Johnson and RB James Robinson. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DE Tashawn Bower, DT Brandin Bryant, T Korey Cunningham, T Julien Davenport and WR Jaydon Mickens
- Giants placed WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions released DL Christian Covington, OL Bobby Hart, OL Germain Ifedi, WR Jason Moore and RB Devine Ozigbo. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived WR Trinity Benson, WR Avery Davis, OL Obinna Eze, TE Daniel Helm, OL Alex Mollette, S Scott Nelson, OL Darrin Paulo and CB Colby Richardson.
Patriots
- Patriots traded RB Pierre Strong to the Browns for OL Tyrone Wheatley. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived LB Diego Fagot (injured), S Brad Hawkins, TE Johnny Lumpkin, RB C.J. Marable, DB Quandre Mosely, CB Rodney Randle, DT Justus Tavai, OL Micah Vanterpool, TE Scotty Washington and LB Carson Wells.
- Patriots released DL Carl Davis. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed TE Jacob Hollister, RB Brittain Brown and WR Isaiah Zuber on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR Isaac Darkangelo, WR Ike Brown, DT Doug Costin, QB Chase Garbers, OL Vitaliy Gurman, RB Darwin Thompson and WR Chris Lacy (Injured).
Steelers
- Steelers waived CB Madre Harper, DB Nevelle Clarke, DL James Nyamawaya, K B.T. Potter, LB Kuony Deng, LB Forrest Rhyne, LS Rex Sunahara, WR Dan Chisena and WR Aron Cruickshank.
Titans
- Titans released K Michael Badgley. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DB L.J. Davis, WR Gavin Holmes, G Zack Johnson, C James Murray and TE Justin Rigg.
