NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/21

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

49ers

  • 49ers signed exclusive rights free agent CB Ken Webster to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)

Giants

Packers

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans signed WR Mason Kinsey to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments