NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/21

49ers
- 49ers signed exclusive rights free agent CB Ken Webster to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DE Breeland Speaks to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed CB Tramon Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released P Ryan Winslow from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated DE Jonathan Bullard from the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed QB Dwayne Haskins, DB Stephen Denmark, TE Charles Jones and TE Dax Raymond to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed WR Mason Kinsey to a futures contract. (NFLTR)