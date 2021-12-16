NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/16

Bears
- Bears placed WR Allen Robinson, FS Eddie Jackson, TE Jesse James, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, RB Ryan Nall and WR Isaiah Coulter on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai.
- Bears designated OL Germain Ifedi and CB Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed OT Riley Reiff on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns signed QB Nick Mullens to their active roster.
- Browns activated TE David Njoku from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed S Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns signed WR Lawrence Cager to their active roster.
- Browns signed DB Brian Allen and DB Tedric Thompson to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed C Rodney Hudson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers elevated DB Ben Delcua and C Scott Quessenberry to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle, DT Cortez Broughton, WR Daurice Fountain and LB Darius Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Gerrid Doaks on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed RB Jordan Scarlett to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed CB Adoree Jackson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated WR Pharoh Cooper to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated G Wes Martin from the COVID-19 list.
- Giants signed C Evan Boehm to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets placed WR Elijah Moore and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets activated LB Noah Dawkins from the practice squad injured list.
Lions
- Lions placed S Jalen Elliott on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed DT Kenny Clark on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Colin Thompson to their practice squad.
- Panthers released LB Josh Watson from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed rookie OLB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed S Chuck Clark on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed QB Josh Johnson off of the Jets’ practice squad.
- Ravens placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints activated DE Cameron Jordan from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed DB Terrence Brooks, DB Terrance Mitchell and practice squad DB Cre’von LeBlanc on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed S Kam Curl, C Keith Ismael and C Tyler Larsen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed DT Akeem Spence.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!