NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/17

Bengals
- Bengals re-signed WR Mike Thomas. (NFLTR)
- Bengals re-signed QB Brandon Allen. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed TE Hayden Hurst. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed S Michael Thomas. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed DT Josh Tupou. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills released WR Cole Beasley. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed DT Jordan Phillips. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed DE Shaq Lawson. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed P Andy Lee and LS Aaron Brewer. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers re-signed DL Christian Covington. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed G Andrew Norwell. (NFLTR)
- Commanders re-signed CB Troy Apke, C Tyler Larsen, C Jon Toth, LB Milo Eifler and DT Daniel Wise. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys released OT La’el Collins with a post-June 1 designation. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys re-signed DE Dorance Armstrong. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Trent Sherfield. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins re-signed LB Brennan Scarlett. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles released DT Fletcher Cox with post-June 1 designation. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed CB Casey Hayward. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed OT Elijah Wilkinson. (NFLTR)
- Falcons re-signed DL Anthony Rush. (NFLTR)
- Falcons re-signed OL Colby Gossett.
- Falcons signed DB Teez Tabor. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants released DB Logan Ryan. (NFLTR)
- Giants re-signed OT Korey Cunningham. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed CB Tre Herndon. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed DE Jacob Martin. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed QB David Blough. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed P Pat O’Donnell. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Damien Wilson. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed RB Ty Montgomery. (NFLTR)
Raiders
Rams
- Rams signed WR Allen Robinson. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers released LB Joe Schobert. (NFLTR)
- Steelers re-signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans re-signed RB Royce Freeman. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. (NFLTR)
