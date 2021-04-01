NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/1

49ers
- 49ers signed DB Jason Verrett. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed G Germain Ifedi. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts re-signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed S Sean Davis. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed G Chris Reed. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins re-signed DT John Jenkins. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles re-signed ERFA RB Boston Scott. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DE Steven Means and DT Jonathan Bullard. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed G Josh Andrews. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed CB Corn Elder. (NFLTR)
Ravens
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed DL Tyson Alualu. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed WR/KR DeAndre Carter. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!