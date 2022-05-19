NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/19

Bengals
- Bengals signed fifth-round S Tycen Anderson. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived DB Reggie Robinson with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed third-round DE Myjai Sanders. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB James Bradberry. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed CB Michael Jacquet. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived DT Antonio Valentino.
- Giants DB Jordan Mosley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Rams
- Rams signed TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, DB Daniel Isom and WR Lance McCutcheon. (NFLTR)
Ravens
