NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/16

Bills
- Bills released WR Jake Kumerow. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed fourth-round K Cade York. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DB Javon Hagan.
- Cardinals signed DB Josh Jackson. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DB Chris Lammons and WR Aaron Parker. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived DB Luq Barcoo and WR Matthew Sexton.
Falcons
- Falcons signed OL Jonotthan Harrison and DT Jalen Dalton. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived WR Austin Trammell and RB Jeremy McNichols.
Patriots
- Patriots signed fourth-round RB Pierre Strong. (NFLTR)
- Patriots re-signed RFA WR Jakobi Meyers. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived RB Scottie Phillips from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
