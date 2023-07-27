NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/27

  • Commanders waived DB Xavier Henderson from the PUP list with an injury settlement.

  • Giants signed DT Kevin Atkins. (NFLTR)

  • Packers activated OT Caleb Jones, DBs Tarvarius Moore and Tarif Carpenter from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers WR Jeff Cotton reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

  • Raiders signed CB Isiah Brown. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders waived CB Jordan Perryman with an injury designation. 

