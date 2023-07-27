NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/27

49ers
- 49ers activated P Mitch Wishnowsky from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed LB Kyahva Tezino.
Bengals
- Bengals signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated WR Anthony Schwartz from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Milton Wright. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Tyler Scott.
Colts
- Colts signed CB Chris Lammons. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders waived DB Xavier Henderson from the PUP list with an injury settlement.
Giants
- Giants signed DT Kevin Atkins. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated OT Caleb Jones, DBs Tarvarius Moore and Tarif Carpenter from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Packers WR Jeff Cotton reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Javon Wims. (NFLTR)
- Panthers WR Marquez Stevenson reverted to the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Isiah Brown. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived CB Jordan Perryman with an injury designation.
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed LB Ben Burr-Kirven. (NFLTR)
