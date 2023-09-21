NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/21

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Tre Swilling to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released DB Anthony Brown. (NFLTR)
- 49ers elevated WR Chris Conley and DB Shemar Jean-Charles to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears re-signed QB Nathan Peterman. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed LB A.J. Klein to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed OL Dakoda Shepley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart on the practice squad injured list.
Giants
- Giants elevated OL Jaylon Thomas and OLB Oshane Ximines to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released OL Ryan Swoboda from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed CBs Azizi Hearn and Breon Borders to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams traded RB Cam Akers to the Vikings. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed DB Michael Ojemudia to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed LB Ty Summers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Kirk Merritt to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Tyreke Smith to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released OL Greg Eiland from their practice squad.
- Seahawks signed CB Teez Tabor to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DE Derek Rivers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed CB D’Angelo Ross to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans re-signed DT Jayden Peevy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Rams traded RB Cam Akers to the Vikings. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed WR Jalen Nailor on injured reserve.
