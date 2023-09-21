NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/21

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Bills

Colts

  • Colts signed OL Dakoda Shepley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts placed CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart on the practice squad injured list. 

Giants

Jets

  • Jets signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jets released OL Ryan Swoboda from their practice squad.

Patriots

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Tyreke Smith to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released OL Greg Eiland from their practice squad.
  • Seahawks signed CB Teez Tabor to their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Rams traded RB Cam Akers to the Vikings. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed WR Jalen Nailor on injured reserve.

