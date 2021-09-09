NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/9

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Nathan Gerry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived OT Greg Senat from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers promoted S Andrew Adams and WR Jaydon Mickens to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released CB Darqueze Dennard from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived OL Marcus Henry from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Colts
- Colts waived TE Andrew Vollert from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys promoted S Darian Thompson and TE Jeremy Sprinkle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Christian Elliss to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released C Ross Pierschbacher from their practice squad.
- Eagles released S Blake Countess from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons activated TE Parker Hesse from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants released OL Ted Larsen from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed OT Will Holden to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released WR Javon McKinley from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens RB Justice Hill reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Texans traded CB Bradley Roby to the Saints for draft compensation. (NFLTR)
Steelers
Texans
- Texans traded CB Bradley Roby to the Saints for draft compensation. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived OL Cole Banwart from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
