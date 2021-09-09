NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/9

49ers

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals released CB Darqueze Dennard from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals waived OL Marcus Henry from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Colts

  • Colts waived TE Andrew Vollert from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Eagles signed LB Christian Elliss to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released C Ross Pierschbacher from their practice squad.
  • Eagles released S Blake Countess from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons activated TE Parker Hesse from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Giants released OL Ted Larsen from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions signed OT Will Holden to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Lions released WR Javon McKinley from their practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers signed OLB T.J. Watt to a four-year, $112 million extension. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Texans traded CB Bradley Roby to the Saints for draft compensation. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans waived OL Cole Banwart from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

