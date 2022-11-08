NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/8

Broncos
- Broncos placed C Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed S Anthony Harris to their active roster.
- Broncos signed WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns waived CB Herb Miller from their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed WR Cyril Grayson to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OLB Charles Snowden to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released OLB JoJo Ozougwu from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed FB Jake Bargas to their practice squad.
- Dolphins released DE Big Kat Bryant from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed S Andre Chachere to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed OT Fred Johnson to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons placed C Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed OL Jovante Moffatt to their active roster.
- Falcons released DB BoPete Keyes from their practice squad.
- Falcons signed EDGE Quinton Bell and OL Jonotthan Harrison to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed DT Aaron Crawford to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DB Olaijah Griffin from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers released WR Kawaan Baker from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers designated S Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived S Johnathan Abram. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived S Terrell Burgess and TE Kendall Blanton. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated TE Charlie Kolar from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived G Wyatt Davis.
- Saints released RB Jake Funk and QB Brett Hundley from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers waived LB Ryan Anderson. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released K Nick Sciba from their practice squad.
- Steelers signed WR Josh Malone to their practice squad.
