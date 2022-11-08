NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Buccaneers signed OLB Charles Snowden to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released OLB JoJo Ozougwu from their practice squad.

  • Dolphins signed FB Jake Bargas to their practice squad.
  • Dolphins released DE Big Kat Bryant from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Giants signed DT Aaron Crawford to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants released DB Olaijah Griffin from their practice squad.

  • Packers released WR Kawaan Baker from their practice squad. 

  • Ravens activated TE Charlie Kolar from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

