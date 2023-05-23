NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/23

Bears
- Bears signed fourth-round RB Roschon Johnson. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed S Dean Marlowe and TE Joel Wilson. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DT Tyler Lancaster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released K Brandon McManus with a June 1 designation. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders re-signed DB Ferrod Gardner. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released LB Nathan Gerry.
Giants
- Giants signed second-round C John Michael Schmitz. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed first-round LB Jack Campbell. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed WR Jadakis Bonds. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived TE Nick Guggemos.
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed CB Artie Burns. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived Robert Cooper.
- Seahawks signed fourth-round OL Anthony Bradford. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Lucky Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived OLB Kenny Willekes.
