NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/23

Nate Bouda
Bears

Bills

Broncos

Commanders

Giants

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed WR Jadakis Bonds. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived TE Nick Guggemos.

Seahawks

Vikings

