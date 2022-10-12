NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns designated LB Deion Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed TE Miller Forristal to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed CB Quandre Mosely to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Chiefs

Dolphins

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Patriots

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. (NFLTR
  • Seahawks signed LB Cullen Gillaspia to their active roster. 
  • Seahawks waived CB Xavier Crawford
  • Seahawks signed WR Kevin Kassis to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released DE Jabari Zuniga and OT Liam Ryan from their practice squad.
  • Seahawks waived DB John Reid from injured reserve.

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans signed TE Jordan Akins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed DL Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad.
  • Texans placed DL Michael Dwumfour on injured reserve

 

