NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/12

49ers
- 49ers re-signed RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed RB Tevin Coleman to their active roster.
- 49ers released QB Kurt Benkert from their practice squad.
- 49ers designated LB Curtis Robinson to return from injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears designated OL Alex Leatherwood to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills designated CB Tre’Davious White to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed LS Joe Fortunato to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns designated LB Deion Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed TE Miller Forristal to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed CB Quandre Mosely to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Corey Clement to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed RB Ty’Son Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.
- Cardinals placed RB Jonathan Ward on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed S Chris Banjo and K Matt Ammendola to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated CB Trent McDuffie to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs promoted DT Taylor Stallworth to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived DE Benton Whitley.
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated LT Austin Jackson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed G John Miller. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed DT Corey Peters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed LB Rashod Berry and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed WR Diontae Spencer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released OT Grant Hermanns from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers designated RB Kylin Hill to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Calvin Munson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens designated LBs Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens re-signed DB Daryl Worley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Jordan Howard to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed LB Cullen Gillaspia to their active roster.
- Seahawks waived CB Xavier Crawford.
- Seahawks signed WR Kevin Kassis to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released DE Jabari Zuniga and OT Liam Ryan from their practice squad.
- Seahawks waived DB John Reid from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers signed CB Duke Dawson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released RB Jason Huntley from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed TE Jordan Akins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DL Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad.
- Texans placed DL Michael Dwumfour on injured reserve
