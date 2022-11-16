NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/16

Bears
- Bears signed DE Taco Charlton off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears activated LB Matthew Adams from injured reserve.
- Bears waived LB A.J. Klein. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos designated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to return from injured reserve.
- Broncos placed LS Mitchell Fraboni on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed DT Roderick Perry to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated WR Marquise Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed OL Julie’n Davenport and TE Chris Pierce to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DL Tyeler Davison off of the Browns’ practice squad.
- Chargers signed DL David Moa to their practice squad.
- Chargers placed DL Christian Covington and DL Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Antonio Callaway to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed DE Takkarist McKinley and C Brock Hoffman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed DT Linval Joseph. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles activated TE Tyree Jackson from the PUP list.
- Eagles signed S Marquise Blair to their practice squad.
- Eagles designated DE Janarius Robinson to return from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons designated G Jalen Mayfield to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed OL Devery Hamilton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions designated WR D.J. Chark to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions designated DE Romeo Okwara to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DB T.J. Carrie to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed TE Hunter Thedford to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams designated G David Edwards to return from injured reserve.
- Rams placed T Chandler Brewer, T Alaric Jackson and WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB David Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DT Prince Emili, RB Derrick Gore, and DE Niko Lalos to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers designated DE DeMarvin Leal to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans claimed WR Amari Rodgers off of waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
- Texans designated DL Michael Dwumfour to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived WR Tyron Johnson. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed K Josh Lambo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived WR Chris Conley.
