Panthers Requesting Permission To Interview Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo For HC Job

According to Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers are requesting an interview with Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo has come up as a defensive coordinator candidate this year, but he’s also been viewed as a future head coach for a few seasons now.

Carolina’s list of candidates now includes:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled)

OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Requested)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

Mayo, 36, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

He joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and has held the position ever since.

We’ll have more on the Panthers coaching search as the news is available.