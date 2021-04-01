Here’s our 2022 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2018 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.

2022 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

Pick Team Player Pos. Salary Note 1. Browns Baker Mayfield QB $18.858M 2. Giants Saquon Barkley RB $7.217M 3. Jets Sam Darnold QB $18.858M 4. Browns Denzel Ward CB $13.294M 5. Broncos Bradley Chubb DE $12.716M 6. Colts Quenton Nelson G $13.754M 7. Bills Josh Allen QB $23.106M 8. Bears Roquan Smith LB $9.735M 9. 49ers Mike McGlinchey OT $10.88M 10. 49ers Josh Rosen QB NA Released 11. Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick DB $10.612M 12. Buccaneers Vita Vea DT $7.638M Exercising 13. Washington Da’Ron Payne DL $8.529M 14. Saints Marcus Davenport DE $9.553M 15. Raiders Kolton Miller OT $10.88M Extension 16. Bills Tremaine Edmunds LB $12.716M

17. Chargers Derwin James S $9.052M 18. Packers Jaire Alexander CB $13.294M 19. Cowboys Leighton Vander Esch LB $9.145M 20. Lions Frank Ragnow C $12.657M 21. Bengals Billy Price C $10.413M 22. Titans Rashaan Evans LB $9.735M 23. Patriots Isaiah Wynn OL $10.413M 24. Panthers DJ Moore WR $11.116M 25. Ravens Hayden Hurst TE $5.428M 26. Falcons Calvin Ridley WR $11.116M 27. Seahawks Rashaad Penny RB $4.523M 28. Steelers Terrell Edmunds S $6.753M 29. Jaguars Taven Bryan DT $7.638M 30. Vikings Mike Hughes CB $12.643M 31. Patriots Sony Michel RB $4.523M 32. Ravens Lamar Jackson QB $23.106M