2022 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Here’s our 2022 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2018 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.

2022 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

Pick Team Player Pos. Salary Note
1. Browns Baker Mayfield QB $18.858M  
2. Giants Saquon Barkley RB $7.217M  
3. Jets Sam Darnold QB $18.858M  
4. Browns Denzel Ward CB $13.294M  
5. Broncos Bradley Chubb DE $12.716M  
6. Colts Quenton Nelson G $13.754M  
7. Bills Josh Allen QB $23.106M  
8. Bears Roquan Smith LB $9.735M  
9. 49ers Mike McGlinchey OT $10.88M  
10. 49ers Josh Rosen QB NA Released
11. Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick DB $10.612M  
12. Buccaneers Vita Vea DT $7.638M Exercising
13. Washington Da’Ron Payne DL $8.529M  
14. Saints Marcus Davenport DE $9.553M  
15. Raiders Kolton Miller OT $10.88M Extension
16. Bills Tremaine Edmunds LB $12.716M  
 
 
17. Chargers Derwin James S $9.052M  
18. Packers Jaire Alexander CB $13.294M  
19. Cowboys Leighton Vander Esch LB $9.145M  
20. Lions Frank Ragnow C $12.657M  
21. Bengals Billy Price C $10.413M  
22. Titans Rashaan Evans LB $9.735M  
23. Patriots Isaiah Wynn OL $10.413M  
24. Panthers DJ Moore WR $11.116M  
25. Ravens Hayden Hurst TE $5.428M  
26. Falcons Calvin Ridley WR $11.116M  
27. Seahawks Rashaad Penny RB $4.523M  
28. Steelers Terrell Edmunds S $6.753M  
29. Jaguars Taven Bryan DT $7.638M  
30. Vikings Mike Hughes CB $12.643M  
31. Patriots Sony Michel RB $4.523M  
32. Ravens Lamar Jackson QB $23.106M  
 
 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments