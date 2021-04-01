Here’s our 2022 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2018 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.
2022 Fifth-Year Option Tracker
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|Salary
|Note
|1.
|Browns
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|$18.858M
|2.
|Giants
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|$7.217M
|3.
|Jets
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|$18.858M
|4.
|Browns
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|$13.294M
|5.
|Broncos
|Bradley Chubb
|DE
|$12.716M
|6.
|Colts
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|$13.754M
|7.
|Bills
|Josh Allen
|QB
|$23.106M
|8.
|Bears
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|$9.735M
|9.
|49ers
|Mike McGlinchey
|OT
|$10.88M
|10.
|49ers
|Josh Rosen
|QB
|NA
|Released
|11.
|Steelers
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|DB
|$10.612M
|12.
|Buccaneers
|Vita Vea
|DT
|$7.638M
|Exercising
|13.
|Washington
|Da’Ron Payne
|DL
|$8.529M
|14.
|Saints
|Marcus Davenport
|DE
|$9.553M
|15.
|Raiders
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|$10.88M
|Extension
|16.
|Bills
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|$12.716M
|17.
|Chargers
|Derwin James
|S
|$9.052M
|18.
|Packers
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|$13.294M
|19.
|Cowboys
|Leighton Vander Esch
|LB
|$9.145M
|20.
|Lions
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|$12.657M
|21.
|Bengals
|Billy Price
|C
|$10.413M
|22.
|Titans
|Rashaan Evans
|LB
|$9.735M
|23.
|Patriots
|Isaiah Wynn
|OL
|$10.413M
|24.
|Panthers
|DJ Moore
|WR
|$11.116M
|25.
|Ravens
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|$5.428M
|26.
|Falcons
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|$11.116M
|27.
|Seahawks
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|$4.523M
|28.
|Steelers
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|$6.753M
|29.
|Jaguars
|Taven Bryan
|DT
|$7.638M
|30.
|Vikings
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|$12.643M
|31.
|Patriots
|Sony Michel
|RB
|$4.523M
|32.
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|$23.106M
