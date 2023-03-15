AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes he would be surprised if the Colts traded RB Jonathan Taylor. He notes GM Chris Ballard hasn’t indicated any reluctance to pay up to keep Taylor and he thinks a long-term deal will get done at some point this summer.
- He also mentions Colts owner Jim Irsay has gone back to his former, generally hands-off ways after his midseason intervention. However, Irsay will still have a major voice in picking the next quarterback.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts’ deal with DL Tyquan Lewis includes a $1.08 million salary with $500,000 fully guaranteed and $60,000 per game in active roster bonuses.
- Wilson notes that Indy’s deal with DE Samson Ebukam is for three years and has a $24 million base, a $27 million max, $10.75 million guaranteed, a $9 million signing bonus, and salaries of $1.755 million guaranteed, $4.225 million, $6.49 million, and a $30,000 per game in active roster bonuses annually.
- As for K Matt Gay, Wilson points out that his contract with the team is a four-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, and an $8 million signing bonus.
- Wilson reports that LB E.J. Speed‘s new deal with the team is for two years at $8 million and includes $3.92 million guaranteed, a $2.92 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.58 million with $1 million fully guaranteed, $1.5 million, and $500,000 in playtime incentives annually.
- Per Doug Kyed, the Colts’ new deal with WR Ashton Dulin is for two years at $7.2 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus, $3.5 million in total guarantees, up to $1 million in incentives, up to $1 million in base escalators, $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses.
Jaguars
- According to Aaron Wilson, Jaguars S Andrew Wingard‘s new deal with the team is for three years at $9.6 million, including $6 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus.
- Tony Pauline mentions that South Carolina CB Cam Smith has drawn interest from the Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, and Vikings.
- Tony Pauline notes that Clemson DT Bryan Bresee has been drawing interest from the Jaguars, Steelers, and Vikings.
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans will explore the defensive tackle market this offseason.
- Wilson reports the team’s deal with S M.J. Stewart is for two years with a max value of $7.5 million, $3 million guaranteed, and includes a signing bonus of $1.5 million.
- Per Wilson, the team’s deal with veteran WR Robert Woods is for two years at $15.25 million, including $9.5 million guaranteed, a $6.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $2 million guaranteed, $6.25 million with $1.5 million fully guaranteed, $14,705 in per-game active roster bonuses annually, a $750,000 catches incentive for 2023, and up to $1 million in a catches incentive for 2024.
- DJ Bien-Aime also mentions that WR Brandin Cooks still wants to be traded but his contract is currently an issue, with one executive telling Aime that a fourth-round pick could pry Cooks from Houston.
- Both the Texans and the Raiders made aggressive offers to move up to the number one overall pick but were beaten out by the Panthers. (Jordan Schultz)
- Texans RB Mike Boone‘s contract is for two years and $3.1 million, including a $300,000 signing bonus and base salaries of $1.15 million and $1.25 million. He can make up to $200,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses and $300,00 annually in playing time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans DE Chase Winovich‘s contract is for one year and $2.75 million with a $500,000 signing bonus and a fully-guaranteed $1.25 million base salary. An additional $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $750,000 playing time incentive are available. (Wilson)
- Texans QB Case Keenum‘s contract is for two years and $6.25 million, including a $750,000 signing bonus and base salaries of $2.25 million and $2.75 million. His 2023 base salary is guaranteed along with $1 million of his 2024 salary and there are $1 million annually in playing time incentives. (Wilson)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans’ deal with S Jimmie Ward is a two-year, $13 million deal and includes a $4 million signing bonus. It also has salaries of $2.5 million fully guaranteed, $5.5 million which includes $2 million fully guaranteed, and up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually. It includes a total of $8.5 million in guaranteed money.
- Aaron Wilson says the Texans and Chiefs had conversations about a trade for LT Laremy Tunsil but it’s not clear if any deal will get done. He’s not positive Kansas City is out of it even after giving OT Jawaan Taylor a ton of money, noting they’ve been doing personal homework on Tunsil and asking around about him.
- Wilson adds the Texans have yet to start negotiations with Tunsil about an extension, which would likely reset the market at the tackle position.
- He adds Tunsil was briefly mentioned in passing with the Bears when Houston asked about the cost to trade up to No. 1.
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans were one of four teams interested in the services of former 49ers DE Samson Ebukam before he opted to sign with the Colts.
- Per Tony Pauline, Grand Valley State OT Quenton Barrow has drawn interest from the Lions, Packers, and Texans.
Titans
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Titans’ deal with LS Morgan Cox is for one year at $1.317 million and includes $1.002 million guaranteed, an $850,000 base salary, and a $152,500 signing bonus.
- According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans’ deal with LB Azeez Al-Shaair is a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!