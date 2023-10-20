NFL Transactions: Friday 10/20

Bears
- Bears released DB Joejuan Williams. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed RB Damien Harris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed RB Ty Johnson to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos claimed DT Keondre Coburn off of waivers from the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-sign RB Tony Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released QB Jeff Driskel from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts claimed CB Amber Speed off of waivers from the Patriots. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Amari Rodgers.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Chris Brooks on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles released LB Brandon Smith from their practice squad.
- Eagles signed DB Kindle Vildor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants released WR Cole Beasley from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed RB Darrell Henderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived WR/KR Gunner Olszewski. (NFLTR)
