NFL Transactions: Friday 10/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Cardinals activated DT Corey Peters from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals waived OL Zack Johnson.

  • Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released OL Ryan Neuzil from their practice squad.

  • Texans traded RB Mark Ingram to the Saints for a 2024 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)

  • Washington signed DT David Bada to their practice squad. 

