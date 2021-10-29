NFL Transactions: Friday 10/29

Bears
- Bears activated OLB Robert Quinn and OT Elijah Wilkinson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed OL Germain Ifedi on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns designated C Nick Harris to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed CB Herb Miller to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated DT Corey Peters from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived OL Zack Johnson.
Chargers
- Chargers re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed CB Josh Jackson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released OL Ryan Neuzil from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed OL KC McDermott to their active roster.
- Jaguars placed DT Jay Tufele on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Willie Snead to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed DL Frank Herron on the practice squad injured list.
Saints
- Texans traded RB Mark Ingram to the Saints for a 2024 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans traded RB Mark Ingram to the Saints for a 2024 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed RB Jaylen Samuels to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed DT David Bada to their practice squad.
