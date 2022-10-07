NFL Transactions: Friday 10/7

Browns
- Browns waived OT Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released TE Maxx Williams. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Christopher Hinton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed DL Derrick Tangelo on the practice squad injured list.
Lions
- Lions waived K Austin Seibert. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Albert Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed OT Justin Herron on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Blake Martinez to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR Tyron Johnson. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed OLB Darryl Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed LB Ryan Connelly to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
