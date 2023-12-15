NFL Transactions: Friday 12/15

Broncos
- Broncos signed TE Lucas Krull to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB Tyreke Smith off of the Seahawks’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated RB Tyler Goodson and WR Ethan Fernea to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed DE Derek Rivers on the practice squad injured list.
Commanders
- Commanders activated OL Saahdiq Charles from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed TE Curtis Hodges on injured reserve.
- Commanders elevated RB Jonathan Williams to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers placed TE Hayden Hurst and OL Justin McCray on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed DE Chris Wormley to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints designated DE Payton Turner to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Hamilcar Rashed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Kyron Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived DT Teair Tart. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated RB Myles Gaskin and WR Trishton Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!