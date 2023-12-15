NFL Transactions: Friday 12/15

Nate Bouda
Broncos

  • Broncos signed TE Lucas Krull to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed LB Tyreke Smith off of the Seahawks’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders activated OL Saahdiq Charles from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders placed TE Curtis Hodges on injured reserve.
  • Commanders elevated RB Jonathan Williams to their active roster. 

Panthers

Saints

  • Saints designated DE Payton Turner to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DE Hamilcar Rashed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers elevated LB Kyron Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans waived DT Teair Tart. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings elevated RB Myles Gaskin and WR Trishton Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

