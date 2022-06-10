NFL Transactions: Friday 6/10

Chargers
- Chargers signed fourth-round RB Isaiah Spiller. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed OT Jason Spriggs and DE Bryan Cox Jr. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived DE Cullen Wick.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed fourth-round WR Erik Ezukanma. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Keelan Doss. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived LB T.J. Brunson.
Patriots
- Patriots signed K Tristan Vizcaino. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released K Quinn Nordin.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Hunter Renfrow to a two-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed fourth-round DL Neil Farrell Jr. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB Isaiah Johnson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed TE Mason Schreck. (NFLTR)
- Texans released TE Darrell Daniels.
Vikings
- Vikings waived K Gabe Brkic. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!