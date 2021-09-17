NFL Transactions: Friday 9/17

Browns
- Browns placed LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed OL Michael Schofield.
- Chargers placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed WR Osirus Mitchell on the practice squad injured list.
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released G Danny Isidora from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released RB Duke Johnson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed OLB Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed OLB Ladarius Hamilton off of the Buccaneers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released CB John Brannon from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens placed CB Chris Westry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed LB Kwon Alexander and DE Marcus Davenport on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed RB Alex Armah to their active roster.
- Saints signed LB Wynton McManis to their practice squad
Titans
- Titans signed K Ryan Santoso to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released T Christian DiLauro from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington signed WR Marken Michel and WR Dalton Schoen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington released T Evin Ksiezarczyk from their practice squad.
