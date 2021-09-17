NFL Transactions: Friday 9/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Chargers

Cowboys

  • Cowboys placed WR Osirus Mitchell on the practice squad injured list.

Falcons

Jaguars

Packers

  • Packers placed OLB Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed OLB Ladarius Hamilton off of the Buccaneers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Ravens

Saints

Titans

  • Titans signed K Ryan Santoso to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans released T Christian DiLauro from their practice squad.

Washington

  • Washington signed WR Marken Michel and WR Dalton Schoen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Washington released T Evin Ksiezarczyk from their practice squad. 

