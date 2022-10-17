NFL Transactions: Monday 10/17

Bills
- Bills released LB Andre Smith. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated S Justin Simmons, DB Michael Ojemudia and TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated S Anthony Harris and LS Mitchell Fraboni to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Panthers traded WR Robby Anderson to the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated WR DeAndre Hopkins from the suspended list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released K Matt Ammendola.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated WR Michael Bandy and OT Foster Sarell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived DB Dicaprio Bootle.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Vyncint Smith and TE Jalen Wydermyer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins released RB ZaQuandre White from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed OT Mike Remmers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets released OL Conor McDermott.
Packers
- Packers claimed OL Luke Tenuta off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers traded WR Robby Anderson to the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed LB Chandler Wooten off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders placed CB Nate Hobbs on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to their practice squad.
- Raiders released CB Bryce Cosby from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints waived WR Kawaan Baker. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans designated TE Teagan Quitoriano to return from injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans signed WR C.J. Board to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released WR Josh Gordon from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB Josh Thompson off of the Jaguars’ practice squad.
- Titans placed OLB Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings activated WR Blake Proehl from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived S Myles Dorn.
