NFL Transactions: Monday 10/31

49ers
- 49ers released WR Willie Snead. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears traded LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens for LB A.J. Klein and draft compensation. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. and CB Herb Miller to their active roster.
- Browns elevated LB Dakota Allen and TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed CB Ryan Smith.
- Buccaneers re-signed WR Tyler Johnson to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed CB Michael Jacquet to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers designated TE Stone Smartt to return from the non-football injury list.
Colts
- Colts placed DL Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts activated S Trevor Denbow from injured reserve.
- Colts released P Nolan Cooney from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed G Blake Hance off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens released CB Daryl Worley. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Keith Kirkwood to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived DB Ugo Amadi. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed TE Antony Auclair to their practice squad.
- Titans released DB Steven Parker from their practice squad.
