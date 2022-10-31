NFL Transactions: Monday 10/31

  • Bengals elevated DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster. (NFLTR)

  • Chargers signed CB Michael Jacquet to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers designated TE Stone Smartt to return from the non-football injury list.

  • Colts placed DL Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Colts activated S Trevor Denbow from injured reserve.
  • Colts released P Nolan Cooney from their practice squad.

  • Bears traded LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens for LB A.J. Klein and draft compensation. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens released CB Daryl Worley. (NFLTR)

