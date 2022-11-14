NFL Transactions: Monday 11/14

Bengals
- Bengals designated DT D.J. Reader to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived DT Roderick Perry II. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived RB Eno Benjamin. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated LB Nathan Gerry and RB Jaret Patterson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed DE Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles elevated CB Mario Goodrich to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants signed DL Henry Mondeaux to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated CB Rodarius Williams from injured reserve.
- Giants waived OL Devery Hamilton and DB Justin Layne.
- Giants released OL Will Holden from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets designated OT Max Mitchell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed DB Donte Jackson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released WR Emeka Emezie from their practice squad.
- Panthers signed QB/WR D’Eriq King to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders claimed DT Jerry Tillery off of waivers from the Chargers. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed TE James O’Shaughnessy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
