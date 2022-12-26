NFL Transactions: Monday 12/26

Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed CB Josh Jackson off waivers from the Steelers. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed LS Aaron Brewer on injured reserve
Chargers
- Chargers elevated RB Larry Rountree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed S Raheem Layne to their active roster.
- Chargers placed CB Kemon Hall on injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts elevated LB Segun Olubi to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed LB De’Jon Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed OL Cam Robinson and DL Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Josh Norman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived DT Isaiah Mack. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed G Danny Isidora to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!