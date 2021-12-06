NFL Transactions: Monday 12/6

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills placed LB A.J. Klein on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and DT Eli Ankou to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed TE Stephen Carlson on the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed LB Zach Triner on the COVID-19 list.
Chargers
- Chargers placed WR Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released WR Isaiah McKoy from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released DE Breeland Speaks from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived TE Parker Hesse and P Dustin Colquitt.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Natrell Jamerson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed OL Wes Martin on the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets signed K Eddy Pineiro. (NFLTR)
- Jets released K Alex Kessman.
- Jets placed LB Blake Cashman on the COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions placed C Evan Brown on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed QB Jordan Love on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers designated OL Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed OL Trent Scott on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots activated LB Jamie Collins from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated S Sean Davis and DT Daniel Ekuale to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders placed RB Jalen Richard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed DL Cameron Jordan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints designated DT Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers activated LB Robert Spillane from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated WR Julio Jones, WR Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OLB John Simon.
- Titans signed LB Tuzar Skipper to their practice squad.
- Titans activated TE Austin Fort from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
