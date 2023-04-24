NFL Transactions: Monday 4/24

Bears
- Bears re-signed ERFA Josh Blackwell. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived CB Harrison Hand. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived TE Ian Bunting and DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart with failed physical designations. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys released LB Devante Bond.
Eagles
- Eagles re-signed TE Tyree Jackson.
- Eagles released S Marquise Blair. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DL A’Shawn Robinson. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets re-signed C Connor McGovern. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed RFA QB Tyler Huntley. (NFLTR)
- Ravens re-signed DB Kevon Seymour. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed WR Miles Boykin. (NFLTR)
