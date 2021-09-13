NFL Transactions: Monday 9/13

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Triner on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed TE Mark Vital to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released WR Maurice Ffrench from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated G Zack Martin and OL Brandon Knight from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed DE Randy Gregory on the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve.
- Cowboys placed DB Deante Burton and DB Darian Thompson on the practice squad injured list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins released FB Carl Tucker from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles released DT T.Y. McGill. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed LB Brandon Copeland. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Alex Erickson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed CB Myles Hartsfield on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed S Jalen Julius to their practice squad.
- Panthers released WR Omar Bayless from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders promoted RB Trey Ragas to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine Sr. to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints released DB Jordan Miller. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Bradley McDougald to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived K Michael Badgley and TE Tommy Hudson.
- Titans signed OL Christian DiLauro and LB Joseph Jones to their practice squad.
- Titans release LB Jan Johnson from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington signed QB Kyle Shurmur to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
