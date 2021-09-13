NFL Transactions: Monday 9/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed TE Mark Vital to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs released WR Maurice Ffrench from their practice squad.

  • Dolphins released FB Carl Tucker from their practice squad.

  • Panthers signed WR Alex Erickson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers placed CB Myles Hartsfield on injured reserve.
  • Panthers signed S Jalen Julius to their practice squad.
  • Panthers released WR Omar Bayless from their practice squad. 

  • Raiders promoted RB Trey Ragas to their active roster. 

  • Washington signed QB Kyle Shurmur to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

