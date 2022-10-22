NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Chargers signed WR Michael Bandy to their active roster.
  • Chargers placed RB Josh Kelley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers elevated K Taylor Bertolet to their active roster.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed OL Brandon Shell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins elevated S Verone McKinley III and DL Ben Stille to their active roster.

Falcons

Giants

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Ravens

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans placed DE Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Texans activated LB Christian Harris from injured reserve. 

Titans

