NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/22

49ers
- 49ers elevated CB Dontae Johnson to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals activated LB Joe Bachie from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated DT Tyler Shelvin to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated QB Josh Johnson and LS Mitchell Fraboni to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated LB Deion Jones from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns elevated LB Dakota Allen and CB Herb Miller to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated OT Josh Wells from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers elevated CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Michael Bandy to their active roster.
- Chargers placed RB Josh Kelley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated K Taylor Bertolet to their active roster.
Chiefs
-
Chiefs elevated CB Dicaprio Bootle and WR Marcus Kemp to their active roster.
-
Chiefs activated LB Willie Gay from the suspended list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated WR Ethan Fernea and WR Dezmon Patmon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and WR Kyric McGowan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed T Matt Waletzko on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed DT Carlos Watkins to their active roster.
- Cowboys elevated RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OL Brandon Shell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated S Verone McKinley III and DL Ben Stille to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons placed WR Jared Bernhardt on injured reserve.
- Falcons elevated CB Cornell Armstrong to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated LB/S Landon Collins and DL Ryder Anderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed LB Quincy Roche to their active roster.
- Giants placed OLB Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions placed WR DJ Chark and CB Bobby Price on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander to their active roster.
- Lions elevated K Michael Badgley and WR Brandon Zylstra to their active roster.
- Lions activated DL Josh Paschal and CB Jerry Jacobs from the PUP list.
Packers
- Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated LB La’Darius Hamilton to their active roster.
- Packers placed WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers placed C Pat Elflein on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated DT Bravvion Roy from injured reserve.
- Panthers also elevated QB Jacob Eason and CB Tae Hayes to their active roster.
- Panthers released DT Phil Hoskins.
Ravens
- Ravens activated RB Gus Edwards from the PUP list.
- Ravens placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated DE Bruce Irvin and CB Xavier Crawford to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed DB Isaiah Dunn on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans placed DE Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated LB Christian Harris from injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans elevated LB Joe Schobert and WR Mason Kinsey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!