NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/28

49ers
- 49ers signed WR River Cracraft.
- 49ers waived WR Richie James with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed DT Ndamukong Suh on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts claimed TE Kahale Warring off of waivers from the Patriots. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Ravens traded OL Greg Mancz to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed LB Vince Biegel on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Jaguars traded QB Gardner Minshew to the Eagles. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released QB Nick Mullens. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DB Jordyn Peters. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars traded QB Gardner Minshew to the Eagles. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed WR Devin Smith and OL Jermaine Eluemunor. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers released K Joey Slye. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived OT Martez Ivey, WR Ishmael Hyman, LB Paddy Fisher, LB Jonathan Celestin, and S Doug Middleton. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived RB Darius Clark with an injury designation.
Ravens
- Ravens traded OL Greg Mancz to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived TE Marcus Baugh, RB Tony Brooks-James, DB Shakur Brown, DB Lafayette Pitts, DB Lamont Wade, DT T.J. Carter, WR Anthony Johnson, OL Malcolm Pridgeon and WR Mathew Sexton. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed WR Racey McMath on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OL Paul Adams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings waived C Cohl Cabral and DT Zeandae Johnson,
- Vikings released RB Ito Smith. (NFLTR)
