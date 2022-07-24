NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/24

Bills
- Bills placed CB Tre’Davious White, G Ike Boettger and DT Eli Ankou on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed G Rodger Saffold on the non-football injury list.
Colts
- Colts placed LB Darius Leonard, WR Michael Strachan, DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed DT Eric Johnson on the non-football injury list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB Kyle Sloter. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived QB EJ Perry.
Lions
- Lions placed WR Jameson Williams and LB Natrez Patrick on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed CB Jerry Jacobs, LB Romeo Okwara, and DE Joshua Paschal on the physically unable to perform list.
Rams
- Rams placed LB Travin Howard on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed WR Warren Jackson, DB Quentin Lake and RB Kyren Williams on the PUP list.
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Devon Williams on the non-football injury list.
Texans
- Texans placed WR John Metchie on the non-football illness list.
Vikings
