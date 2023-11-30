NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/30

Nate Bouda
  • Cowboys elevated TE Princeton Fant to their active roster. (NFLTR)

  • Patriots signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots released WR Mathew Sexton from their practice squad.

