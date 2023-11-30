NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/30

Cardinals
- Cardinals waived TE Zach Ertz. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DT Ben Stille to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed RB Keaontay Ingram to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated TE Princeton Fant to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Ben VanSumeren to their active roster.
- Eagles signed DB Josiah Scott and WR Cam Sims to their practice squad.
- Eagles released WR Greg Ward from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Dylan Drummond to their practice squad.
- Giants released OLB Oshane Ximines from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed WR Laviska Shenault on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers Release QB Jake Luton from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers re-sign G Deonte Brown to their practice squad.
- Panthers claimed CB Shaquill Griffin off waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released WR Mathew Sexton from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed S Johnathan Abram to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed K Austin Seibert to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated OT Abraham Lucas from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed G Phil Haynes on injured reserve.
- Seahawks elevated WR Cody Thompson to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans signed DT Rashard Lawrence to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released DT Bruce Hector from their practice squad.
