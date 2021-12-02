NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Broncos

Cowboys

  • Cowboys activated DE Demarcus Lawrence from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Patriots

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply