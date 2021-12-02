NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/2

49ers
- 49ers signed S Kai Nacua to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed S Doug Middleton on the practice squad injured list.
Bills
- Bills signed CB Greg Stroman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated LT Garett Bolles from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed OT Calvin Anderson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DE Demarcus Lawrence from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed CB Chris Williamson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots designated LB Harvey Langi to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders designated DB Trayvon Mullen to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DB Kavon Frazier to their practice squad.
- Raiders released G D.J. Fluker from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR Dillon Stoner.
Saints
- Saints signed OL Caleb Benenoch to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated LB Chase Hansen and G Forrest Lamp to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DT Albert Huggins and RB Adam Prentice to their active roster.
- Saints placed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers placed ILB Robert Spillane on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans designated LB Christian Kirksey to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington activated DB Darryl Roberts from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed CB Benjamin St-Juste on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed FB Alex Armah to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
