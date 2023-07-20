NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/20

Dolphins
- Dolphins placed DB Nik Needham on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed OL Dennis Kelly. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed RB Caleb Huntley on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants CB Leonard Johnson reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets traded WR Denzel Mims to the Lions. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Jets traded WR Denzel Mims to the Lions. (NFLTR)
- Lions released K Michael Badgley. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed TE Derrick Deese Jr, QB Hendon Hooker and DE Zach Morton on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed second-round WR Jayden Reed. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints officially released veteran C Billy Price with a non-football injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed TE Miller Forristall on the active/PUP list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!