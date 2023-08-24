NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/24

Browns
-
- Browns waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals traded LB Isaiah Simmons to the Giants for a seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals traded OT Josh Jones to the Texans. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed DT Anthony Montalvo.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB A.J. Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived LB Mike Rose and S Myles Dorn.
Eagles
- Eagles re-signed OT Fred Johnson. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Cardinals traded LB Isaiah Simmons to the Giants for a seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived OT Devery Hamilton from injured reserve with a settlement.
Lions
- Lions waived WR Denzel Mims from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived C Jake Hanson from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders released OT Brandon Parker from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated S Jamal Adams from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Cardinals traded OT Josh Jones to the Texans. (NFLTR)
- Texans re-signed OL Keaton Sutherland. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed OL Kilian Zierer on injured reserve.
- Texans DB Tyree Gillespie reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Vikings
- Vikings release WR N’Keal Harry. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed S Jake Gervase.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!