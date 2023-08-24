NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Cardinals

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed LB A.J. Johnson. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins waived LB Mike Rose and S Myles Dorn.

Eagles

Giants

Lions

Packers

Raiders

Seahawks

Texans

  • Cardinals traded OT Josh Jones to the Texans. (NFLTR)
  • Texans re-signed OL Keaton Sutherland. (NFLTR)
  • Texans placed OL Kilian Zierer on injured reserve. 
  • Texans DB Tyree Gillespie reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. 

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply