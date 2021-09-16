NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/16

Cardinals
- Cardinals signed K Matthew McCrane to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed CB Chris Wilcox to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released S Shawn Davis from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed DE DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed C Matt Skura to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants promoted WR C.J. Board and TE Chris Myarick to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed G Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released RB Duke Johnson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated WR Jamison Crowder from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions claimed DB Corey Ballentine off of waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Lions promoted OT Will Holden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed OL Tommy Kraemer to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens promoted RB Devonta Freeman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed OT Foster Sarell to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed FB Adam Prentice to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated RT Charlie Heck from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans activated DB Brady Breeze from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
