NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

Cardinals

Colts

  • Colts signed CB Chris Wilcox to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released S Shawn Davis from their practice squad.   

Cowboys

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Lions claimed DB Corey Ballentine off of waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
  • Lions promoted OT Will Holden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Lions re-signed OL Tommy Kraemer to their practice squad.  

Ravens

  • Ravens promoted RB Devonta Freeman to their active roster. (NFLTR
  • Ravens signed OT Foster Sarell to their practice squad. 

Saints

  • Saints signed FB Adam Prentice to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Texans

Titans

