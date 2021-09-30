NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/29

Bengals
- Bengals elevated S Trayvon Henderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured list.
Browns
- Browns signed CB Bryan Mills to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated WR Antonio Brown and WR Travis Jonsen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released OL Jonathan Hubbard from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DB Luq Barcoo. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed OL Zack Johnson to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers waived DL Eric Banks. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated WR Malik Turner to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed OT Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated WR Tavon Austin from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars elevated K Matthew Wright to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions activated DE Jashon Cornell from the exempt list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders designated RB Jalen Richard to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Phillip Dorsett, TE Ryan Izzo and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
Titans
- Titans signed P Johnny Townsend to their active roster. (NFLTR)
