NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals elevated S Trayvon Henderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured list.

Browns

  • Browns signed CB Bryan Mills to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers activated WR Antonio Brown and WR Travis Jonsen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released OL Jonathan Hubbard from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals waived DB Luq Barcoo. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed OL Zack Johnson to their practice squad.  

  • Lions activated DE Jashon Cornell from the exempt list. (NFLTR)

