NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/18

49ers
- 49ers activated RB Raheem Mostert (remains on season-ending injured reserve) and practice squad FB Josh Hokit from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released CB Luq Barcoo and P Ryan Winslow from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills placed DT Eli Ankou on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Bengals
- Bengals waived G Xavier Su’a-Filo. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed DT Doug Costin to their practice squad.
- Bengals released P Drue Chrisman and LS Colin Holba from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Justin Watson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Joe Reed to a futures contract.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released LB Shilique Calhoun, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, DB Josh Jackson and LB Elijah Sullivan from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed G/T Kayode Awosika, WR Deon Cain, LB Christian Elliss, CB Craig James, DE Matt Leo, DE Cameron Malveaux, S Jared Mayden, CB Mac McCain, LB JaCoby Stevens, TE Noah Togiai and DT Marvin Wilson to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed TE Jordan Thomas to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed OL Arlington Hambright to a futures contract.
Raiders
- Raiders signed S Natrell Jamerson to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed RB Nate McCrary to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Jalen McCleskey to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DE Daniel Archibong, WR Rico Bussey, DT Khalil Davis, G Nathan Gilliam, G Malcolm Pridgeon, LB Delontae Scott, K Sam Sloman, DB Linden Stephens, TE Jace Sternberger, S Donovan Stiner, LS Rex Sunahara and WR Tyler Vaughns to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
