NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers activated RB Raheem Mostert (remains on season-ending injured reserve) and practice squad FB Josh Hokit from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers released CB Luq Barcoo and P Ryan Winslow from their practice squad. 

Bills

  • Bills placed DT Eli Ankou on the practice squad COVID-19 list. 

  • Chargers signed WR Joe Reed to a futures contract.

  • Saints signed WR Jalen McCleskey to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

