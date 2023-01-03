NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/3

49ers
- 49ers waived DT Akeem Spence. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released QB Jacob Eason from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed LS Kameron Canaday to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos placed G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals released G Koda Martin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed WR Jerrion Ealy to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed S Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed RB Jake Funk to their active roster.
- Colts waived RB Jordan Wilkins.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DB John Reid to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR David Sills to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DT Jack Heflin from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed TE Austin Allen and K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Tarik Black to their practice squad. (Tarik Black)
Titans
- Titans signed OLB Sam Okuayinonu, CB Shyheim Carter and DT Curtis Brooks to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed OT Brian O’Neill and C Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed C Greg Mancz and OT Bobby Evans to their practice squad.
