NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers waived DT Akeem Spence. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers released QB Jacob Eason from their practice squad.

Bears

  • Bears signed LS Kameron Canaday to their practice squad. 

Broncos

  • Broncos placed G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their active roster. 

Cardinals

  • Cardinals released G Koda Martin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

  • Chiefs placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs signed WR Jerrion Ealy to their practice squad. 

Colts

  • Colts signed S Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts signed RB Jake Funk to their active roster.
  • Colts waived RB Jordan Wilkins

Falcons

  • Falcons signed DB John Reid to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Giants signed WR David Sills to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants released DT Jack Heflin from their practice squad. 

Lions

  • Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Packers signed TE Austin Allen and K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Titans

  • Titans signed OLB Sam Okuayinonu, CB Shyheim Carter and DT Curtis Brooks to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Vikings

