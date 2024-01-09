NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/9

Bears
- Bears signed P Corliss Waitman to a futures contract.
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed OT Devin Cochran. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DT Deadrin Senat to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released LB Vi Jones from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed CB Darren Hall, CB Verone McKinley, WR Daniel Arias and OL Austen Pleasants. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DE Brevin Allen, DT Jerrod Clark, RB Elijah Dotson, QB Max Duggan, WR Simi Fehoko, DB Matt Hankins, G Brent Laing, DT Basil Okoye and DB Chris Wilcox to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed DB Kendall Brooks, G Lewis Kidd and DB Michael Tutsie to futures contracts.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LBs Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed LBs Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode and Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Robert Burns and DB Arnold Tarpley to futures contracts.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed TE Josh Pederson and WR Seth Williams to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed FB Nick Bawden and DL Tanzel Smart to a futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB David Perales to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released S Nate Meadors from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed RB Myles Gaskin to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!