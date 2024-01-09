NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals re-signed OT Devin Cochran. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

  • Colts signed DB Kendall Brooks, G Lewis Kidd and DB Michael Tutsie to futures contracts.

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons signed RB Robert Burns and DB Arnold Tarpley to futures contracts.

Jaguars

Jets

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB David Perales to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released S Nate Meadors from their practice squad. 

Vikings

